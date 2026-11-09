In brief The third Elevate Africa Convening ran for two days in Accra, Ghana, under the theme “Africa: Defining Her Future”.

Participating leaders signed the declaration in their personal capacities at the Presidential Roundtable on October 28, 2026.

Its 19 commitments fall into three areas: history and the diaspora, economic integration and creative ownership, and governance.

The signatories invited governments, the African Union and the AfCFTA Secretariat to turn the text into policy.

A pledge signed by individuals is not a policy, and the people behind the Accra Declaration of Commitment say so themselves. Former and serving leaders put their names to it in Accra, yet it falls to governments and regional bodies to give it force.

The text emerged from the third Elevate Africa Convening, which took place in the Ghanaian capital over two days. According to The Guardian Nigeria, the event was co-founded by the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, and his wife, Olori Atuwatse III. Among those present were former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio, former Malawian President Joyce Banda and former Mauritian President Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, together with ministers, business leaders and representatives of international institutions.

Two speeches that framed the debate

The opening address by the Olu of Warri argued that Africa’s main asset is not found in its mineral deposits. “The true wealth of any nation lies not beneath its soil, but within its people,” he said. He urged leaders to invest in human capital, institutions and economic opportunities, citing projections that more than one in four people worldwide will be African by 2050.

1 in 4 people worldwide projected to be African by 2050 $1 in $100 Africa’s approximate earnings from global trade in creative goods, per Olori Atuwatse III

Olori Atuwatse III turned to culture. She asked governments, investors and business leaders to go beyond celebrating African music, fashion and film and to secure the economic value they generate. “The rhythm is ours. The colour is ours. Too often, the receipt is made out to someone else,” she said, adding: “Our soft power should do more than make the world lean in. It should make the world buy in.”

Colorful patterned wax print textiles displayed for sale at an outdoor market stall. Photo: Raphhill .Jpg / Pexels

Nicole Asinugo, Director of Partnerships and Communication at the Osahon Okunbo Foundation, spoke for its founder, Dr Osahon Okunbo. She stressed the need for institutions and policies that preserve cultural heritage and protect intellectual property.

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What the 19 commitments cover

The declaration groups its commitments into three broad areas. The reported content of each is set out below.

Area Main points Slave trade and the diaspora Return of ancestral remains and cultural property, access to historical archives, formal apologies where appropriate, and consideration of measures to restore affected communities. Reparations are distinguished from remittances, philanthropy, investment and development assistance. Easier return for diaspora Africans through citizenship, residency, land ownership and recognition of qualifications, plus renewed commercial links with the Caribbean. Integration, trade, investment and creative ownership Faster AfCFTA implementation, freedom of movement, visa-free and visa-on-arrival arrangements, mutual recognition of qualifications and an eventual African passport. Better roads, ports, electricity and digital infrastructure. Transparent mining contracts, local processing of minerals and fair benefits for host communities. African control over data, investment in computing and digital skills for artificial intelligence. Leadership, public trust and future generations Transparent and accountable governments, citizen participation, inclusion of young people, women and persons with disabilities, and cooperation between elected governments and traditional institutions.

A personal pledge, not a government policy

The leaders signed at the Presidential Roundtable on October 28, 2026, in their personal capacities. That choice shapes what the document can do.

Who is asked to act The signatories did not present the declaration as a substitute for governmental policy. They invited African governments, the African Union, the AfCFTA Secretariat, regional economic communities and other stakeholders to translate its commitments into policies and programmes.

The summary of the declaration frames the aim as moving from statements of potential to concrete commitments and institutional action. Whether governments or the AfCFTA Secretariat adopt the commitments is not stated in the available account, which is an opinion piece, and the part of the text dealing with traditional institutions is cut off.